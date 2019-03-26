Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) CEO John W. Robinson Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) CEO John W. Robinson sold 45,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $2,300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,098.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Aaron’s stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $993.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 531.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter.
About Aaron’s
Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.
