9,770 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) Purchased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 186,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,465. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $57.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.3833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “9,770 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) Purchased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/9770-shares-in-schwab-u-s-large-cap-value-etf-schv-purchased-by-lowe-brockenbrough-co-inc.html.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.