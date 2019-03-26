$93.27 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post $93.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $122.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $411.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $422.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $504.00 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $508.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.84. 174,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,067. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $659.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $112,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 13,672 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $307,756.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,172 shares of company stock worth $875,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

