$93.27 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post $93.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $122.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $411.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $422.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $504.00 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $508.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.84. 174,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,067. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $659.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $112,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 13,672 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $307,756.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,172 shares of company stock worth $875,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.