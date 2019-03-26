8,630 Shares in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,630 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 4,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,613,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,744,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,499 shares of company stock valued at $16,309,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

