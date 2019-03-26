8,430 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

VLUE stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 79,811 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.5931 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

