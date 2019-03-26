8,380 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV) Purchased by Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC

Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 0.5% of Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,546,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,674,000 after buying an additional 4,055,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,823,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,209,000 after buying an additional 442,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,476,000 after buying an additional 719,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,992,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,826,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,014,000 after buying an additional 718,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “8,380 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV) Purchased by Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/8380-shares-in-ishares-edge-msci-min-vol-eafe-etf-efav-purchased-by-clarfeld-financial-advisors-llc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.