$784.24 Million in Sales Expected for Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) will announce $784.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $782.97 million to $785.50 million. Kinross Gold reported sales of $897.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinross Gold.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $786.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.30 million. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 186,875,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after buying an additional 100,146,473 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 68,448,734 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,569,999 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after buying an additional 1,014,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,603,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 34,603,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold stock remained flat at $$3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,389,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,135,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.61. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of -0.10.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

