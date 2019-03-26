683 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.87. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.54% and a negative net margin of 91.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

