62,000 Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Acquired by Kresge Foundation

Kresge Foundation purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 62,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Nektar Therapeutics comprises approximately 4.1% of Kresge Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.92.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 108,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $4,593,731.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,805,483.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $76,641.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,824 shares of company stock worth $10,249,993. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 30,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,619. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.13. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 57.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

