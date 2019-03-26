$524.86 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to post sales of $524.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $523.44 million to $525.80 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $522.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti set a $73.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 28,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $1,381,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 39,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $2,290,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $4,158,881 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 408.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 159,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after buying an additional 127,865 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,022,000 after buying an additional 88,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,110. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

