49,755 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,513,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,217.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 73,994 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 127,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 70,031 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.37 on Tuesday.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

