495 Shares in Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Purchased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 495 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 471.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 90 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,193.00 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,273.89. The company has a market cap of $838.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 14th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,327.66.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total transaction of $10,231,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,874.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,437 shares of company stock worth $27,931,021 over the last ninety days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

