$418.78 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) will post $418.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $461.00 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $515.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.96 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLL. Capital One Financial upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

In related news, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $414,157.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 808.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 948.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

