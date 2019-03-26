$413.87 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to post $413.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $447.90 million. Koppers posted sales of $406.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Koppers from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koppers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In related news, VP R. Michael Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 183,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 32.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,430,000 after buying an additional 469,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,090,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,938,000 after buying an additional 229,138 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,170,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOP traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $25.26. 113,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,783. The company has a market capitalization of $507.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

