3M Co (MMM) Shares Bought by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of 3M by 17,350.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,897,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 26,742,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,879,000 after buying an additional 430,262 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,681,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,048,000 after buying an additional 31,448 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,899,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $400,289,000 after buying an additional 91,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,701,000 after buying an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joaquin Delgado sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.30, for a total value of $1,015,148.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,494.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,699,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 230,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,091,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,551 shares of company stock worth $14,335,468. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.17.

MMM stock opened at $203.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $176.87 and a 12-month high of $221.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

