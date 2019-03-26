2,915,887 Shares in Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,915,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,036,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.42% of Hancock Whitney at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $346,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $123,438,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $64,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $57,218,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,071,000.

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

