29,115 Shares in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,115 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 285,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Umpqua by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $167,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UMPQ. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

