$23.28 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report $23.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.66 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $25.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $107.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $122.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $101.45 million, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $105.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 45.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 731,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 230,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 149,775 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,622,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 787.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 94,073 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 82,690 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACBI stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.61. 144,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,714. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

