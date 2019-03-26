2,150 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Purchased by Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.30. The company had a trading volume of 561,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,224,104. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $187.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3242 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “2,150 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Purchased by Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/2150-shares-in-invesco-qqq-trust-qqq-purchased-by-nalls-sherbakoff-group-llc.html.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.