21,265 Shares in Bank of America Corp (BAC) Purchased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,881,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,432,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 100,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,796,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after buying an additional 203,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

