20,859 Shares in Anthem Inc (ANTM) Purchased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.30. 15,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,627. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $217.49 and a 52 week high of $317.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. Anthem had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.75, for a total value of $149,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,310,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,601 shares of company stock worth $7,631,276 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $372.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.02 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.07.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

