$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. NVIDIA posted sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $11.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $14.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. ValuEngine raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.03.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.09 on Thursday, hitting $176.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,488,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,246,955. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $858,668.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,551 shares of company stock worth $3,459,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

