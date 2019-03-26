$2.11 EPS Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.37. Mohawk Industries reported earnings per share of $3.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $11.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.12 to $13.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $129.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $987,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,173.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $301,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,819,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,867,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,381,000 after purchasing an additional 402,710 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 43,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 81,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.26. The stock had a trading volume of 875,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,449. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $109.35 and a twelve month high of $247.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

