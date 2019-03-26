19,468 Shares in Clorox Co (CLX) Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $171.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.15.

CLX opened at $158.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 105.97% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $1,628,925.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,096.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

