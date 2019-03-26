188,702 Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC) Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 188,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPC. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 768,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 136,241 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3,404.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 266,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 258,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 33,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 50,448 shares in the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William W. Lovette sold 86,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,754,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.75 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

