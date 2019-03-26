18,066 Shares in Entergy Co. (ETR) Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Entergy by 8,450.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,844,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in Entergy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $138,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,364.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $705,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,872.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,448,863 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.79.

Entergy stock opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $96.77.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Entergy had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

