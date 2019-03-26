16,748 Shares in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (AVK) Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,202,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 857,933 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

Get Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd alerts:

In related news, insider Tracy V. Maitland bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $285,810.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,140 shares of company stock worth $29,625.

Shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $15.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/16748-shares-in-advent-claymore-convertible-sec-inc-fd-avk-acquired-by-two-sigma-securities-llc.html.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK).

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.