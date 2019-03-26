15,910 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,271,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,144,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,271,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,144,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,177,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,858,214,000 after purchasing an additional 944,035 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44,296.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,565,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,412,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,761,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,783 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $5,017,168.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,506,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $268.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.85 and a fifty-two week high of $271.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “15,910 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/15910-shares-in-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo-purchased-by-municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan.html.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.