1,580 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Purchased by Pathlight Investors LLC

Pathlight Investors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JLL traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $151.48. 44,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $119.79 and a 52-week high of $177.46.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

