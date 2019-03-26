1,550 Shares in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX) Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 48,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWX opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $40.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

