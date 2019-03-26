$124.08 Million in Sales Expected for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) to announce $124.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.70 million and the lowest is $123.37 million. Empire State Realty Trust posted sales of $122.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $499.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.81 million to $509.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $511.07 million, with estimates ranging from $491.75 million to $530.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

