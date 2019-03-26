$12.60 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) will announce $12.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.20 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana reported sales of $9.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will report full year sales of $53.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $54.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.81 million, with estimates ranging from $55.50 million to $58.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Stephens downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $89,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,816,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 144,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 62,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 24,480 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.68. 991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148. The company has a market cap of $111.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.58%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

