108,550 Shares in Unilever N.V. (UL) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 108,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5,428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,714,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,288,000 after buying an additional 4,629,460 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $24,330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Unilever by 34,001.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 362,452 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,210,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Unilever by 4.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,241,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,265,000 after purchasing an additional 48,437 shares during the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

UL stock opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.442 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.18%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

