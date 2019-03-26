10,676 Shares in Harris Co. (HRS) Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Harris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Harris by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 1,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Harris by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Harris by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Harris by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

HRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Harris in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Harris from $181.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $6,346,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,229.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harris stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.73. The company had a trading volume of 128,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Harris Co. has a 52 week low of $123.24 and a 52 week high of $175.50. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Harris had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Harris Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Harris’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

