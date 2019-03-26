10,000 Shares in Insperity Inc (NSP) Purchased by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 35,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSP opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insperity Inc has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.22 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 126.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Insperity’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 8,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total value of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,546 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $336,326.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,314.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,974 shares of company stock valued at $15,871,882. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Insperity to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

