10 15 Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Hershey Co (HSY)

10 15 Associates Inc. lessened its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hershey by 10,179.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,456,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,423,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 4,873 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $536,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $164,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,152 shares of company stock worth $3,188,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $112.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.14.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Hershey had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 95.97%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

