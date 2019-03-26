$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Domtar Corp (UFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) to report $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Domtar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Domtar reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domtar will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Domtar.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on UFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. UFS restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domtar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

UFS stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 753,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,169. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.02. Domtar has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, insider Michael Fagan sold 11,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $605,072.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dennis Garcia sold 11,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $580,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,129 shares of company stock worth $7,765,651 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Domtar by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,923,000 after acquiring an additional 487,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Domtar by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,430,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,480,000 after acquiring an additional 257,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Domtar by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,430,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,480,000 after acquiring an additional 257,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Domtar by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,163,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,395,000 after acquiring an additional 145,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Domtar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,778,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

