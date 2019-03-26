$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.28. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.05 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $34.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

In other news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 10,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,491.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,449 shares in the company, valued at $977,039.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $47.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.97%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.