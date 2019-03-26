$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $999.76 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $950.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.37 million.

Several research firms have commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on KAR Auction Services to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,034,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,949,000 after buying an additional 69,743 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.