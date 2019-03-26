$0.50 EPS Expected for Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ramaco Resources’ earnings. Ramaco Resources reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 284.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ramaco Resources.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 19.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on METC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Monday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Anchor Bolt Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 425,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 27.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 305,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 26.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ramaco Resources (METC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.