$0.47 EPS Expected for Masco Corp (MAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Masco reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 520.34% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Nomura set a $37.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Masco stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

In other news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 9,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $360,668.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 23,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $927,134.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,940 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,269 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,729,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,503 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Masco by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 107,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Masco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 175,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,016,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.