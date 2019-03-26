$0.46 EPS Expected for Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. Addus Homecare posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Addus Homecare.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.27 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADUS. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Addus Homecare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

In other Addus Homecare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $34,351.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $45,211.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $683,286. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 1,402.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $64.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,451. Addus Homecare has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $77.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

