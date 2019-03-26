$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genpact Limited (G) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Genpact posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.98 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 9.40%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Zacks Investment Research raised Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Genpact from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genpact from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.97.

In related news, insider Patrick Cogny sold 9,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $331,698.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick sold 50,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,658,535.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,596.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,605,440 shares of company stock valued at $51,820,019 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 17,596.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of G stock opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. Genpact has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

