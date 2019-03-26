$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for United States Steel Co. (X) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. United States Steel reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). United States Steel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Argus decreased their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered United States Steel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other news, CFO Kevin Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $227,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,295.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,639,000 after buying an additional 108,829 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 902,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $34,731,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 36,358.1% in the fourth quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 191,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.19. 220,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,952,098. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 3.73%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

