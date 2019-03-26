-$0.04 EPS Expected for Aphria Inc (APHA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Aphria posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on APHA. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cormark set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight Capital cut shares of Aphria to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aphria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APHA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,087. Aphria has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 4.20.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

