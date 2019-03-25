ZPER Price Up 23.7% Over Last Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $11,471.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Allbit, HitBTC, Coinsuper and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00440012 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00083002 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000124 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000751 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003324 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000222 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,772,407 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, BitForex, HitBTC, Allbit, Liquid and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

