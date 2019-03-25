Zeepin Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, HitBTC and Gate.io. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $182,126.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00416154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.01620521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00226014 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

