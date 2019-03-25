Zebi (ZCO) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Zebi has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $435,585.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zebi token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, OKEx and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00414903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.01629643 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00226299 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00001380 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Koinex, Liquid, OKEx, DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

