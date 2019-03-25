Zacks: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Safety Insurance Group an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $87,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,385,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,499,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,385,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 31,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.97. The stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,770. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.63. Safety Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $99.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safety Insurance Group (SAFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.