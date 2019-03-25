Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (VWAGY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $16.11 on Thursday. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.05.

